Areca farms in Tirthahalli hit by leaf spot disease

July 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

Many areca farms in Tirtahhalli taluk have been hit by leaf spot disease after the onset of monsoon. The farmers are worried about safeguarding their farms as there has been no effective medicine to combat the speed of the fungal infection.

The growers in Agumbe Hobli of Tirthahalli have complained of the disease in their farms. The infection brings down the yield significantly, leaving the growers worried. Ahead of the monsoon, the officers of the Horticulture Department had suggested measures to protect the plantations by applying fungicides and cutting all the affected leaves and burning them. They warned that the disease could spread again in the event of continuous rain.

Last year, more than 42,000 hectares of areca farms were hit by the infection in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada districts. The growers staged a series of protests demanding relief from the Central and State governments. The Central government sent a team to study the infection and suggest remedies. However, there has been no solution to the problem. The disease was one among the major issues during the Assembly elections held in May this year.

In a press conference in Shivamogga, Congress leader R.M. Manjunath Gowda stated that yield in areca farms had decreased by nearly 50%. “For the last two years, the leaf spot disease has ruined the lives of many growers,” he said. He said a delegation of Congress leaders would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on this issue.

“The Centre has been earning GST because of areca. It should come to the rescue of the growers,” he added.