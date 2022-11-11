Areca farmers of Sagar in Karnataka to stage protest on November 17

The protesters would demand fair monetary compensation for farmers, besides proper research and medicine to tackle the leaf spot disease that is destroying the areca crop

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 11, 2022 17:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Areca farmers in Karnataka are complaining of losses because their crop is being hit by leaf spot disease. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

ADVERTISEMENT

The areca growers of Sagar taluk will march from Avinahalli to Sagar town on November 17 demanding compensation for the farmers who suffered loss due to the leaf spot disease.

The 10-km-long march has been organised under the banner of Raita Hagu Kulikarmikara Hitarakshana Vedike — a forum for farmers and agriculture labourers.

Honorary president of the forum Mallikarjun Hakre, former president of Sagar taluk panchayat, said that areca farmers and the people of the taluk would take part in the march, irrespective of their political affiliation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not a political event. We are taking out the padayatra in the interest of areca farmers, who have been the backbone of the economy in the Malnad region,” he said.

Hundreds of farmers suffered losses due to the leaf spot disease that hit vast tracts of areca plantations. The yield in farms had come down substantially. Farmers are unable to bear the losses. “The government and universities have failed to provide proper medicine to tackle the spread of the disease. Repeated demands to the officers concerned have failed to yield a solution to the problem,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The protesters would demand fair monetary compensation for farmers, besides proper research and medicine to tackle the disease, he said.

Representatives of the forum organised a meeting of farmers at Tumari in Sagar taluk on November 10 to seek support for the march. Former president of Tumari gram panchayat G.T. Satyanarayana was among the participants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
agriculture
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app