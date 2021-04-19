Areas with five cases to be declared containment zones

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that with a view to checking the spread of the pandemic, it has been decided to declare areas with five or more positive cases as containment zones.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Patil said that the move was aimed at checking the spread of the infection and it will help in restricting the movement of infected people so that they do not become super spreaders.

He said that municipal officials and tahsildars had been authorised to declare containment zones in areas, hostels, colleges and apartments where more than five positive cases are reported. Directions have already been issued to ensure that there is no dereliction of duties by officials and the onus is now on health officials to go that extra mile and stop the pandemic in its tracks. They should ensure that medical oxygen was available in COVID Care centres and hospitals, he said.

Mr. Patil said that at present medical oxygen is being supplied by Southern Gas Pvt. Ltd., Karnataka Industrial Gas Ltd. and Prox Air & Inox Ltd. to hospitals and they should ensure continuous supply as per demand. “The Union government has through its order on April 19 identified nine sectors for supplying medical oxygen. And, these private medical oxygen suppliers cannot supply oxygen to other industries after April 22,” he said.

He said that seven ambulances would be available in Hubballi and three in Dharwad for ferrying infected persons to hospitals or COVID Care centres.