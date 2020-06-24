Areas around K.R. Market, Kalasipalyam Market sealed

In the backdrop of surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar on Wednesday issued a notification to seal down areas and roads in and around K.R. Market and Kalasipalyam Market, where social distancing was not possible.

All shops and establishments in K.R. Market and Kalasipalyam Market will be closed. Liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, places of worship, and roadside stalls will be closed, said the notification. As the area has commercial and residential buildings, milk, newspapers, ration shops, groceries, and meat shops will be open. The exception is also applicable to SSLC exam centres and medical establishments.

The following areas have been sealed: Town Hall Circle, J.C. Road, A.M. Road, Kalasipalyam Main Road, K.R. Market Junction, Service Road, Tharagupet Road (2nd main road), Tharagupet Road (4th main road), Tipu Sultan Palace Road, Bhashyam Road, Srinivas Mandiram Road, Kilari Road, Anjaneya Temple Street, Sankalpet Road, and S.J.P. Road.