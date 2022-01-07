Karnataka

Are you ready to brave the cold in Hassan?

First ones off the block....step out of their homes on a cold morning. January 7, 2022

Residents of Hassan in Hassan district of Karnataka woke up to a thick mist on the morning of January 7. Visibility was low. very few people were out on the streets. Those who dared to brave the cold were wrapped in thick clothing, including mufflers.

Hassan is on the busy highway from Bengaluru to the coastal city of Mangaluru. Vehicles were moving slowly on account of the low visibility.

First ones off the block....step out of their homes on a cold morning. January 7, 2022

First ones off the block....step out of their homes on a cold morning. January 7, 2022

Early morning...visibility is low.

Early morning...visibility is low.

Hassan comes to life...slowly on January 7, 2022.

Hassan comes to life...slowly on January 7, 2022.

Cold or no cold, there is so much to learn...healthcare students on their way to college on January 7, 2022.

Cold or no cold, there is so much to learn...healthcare students on their way to college on January 7, 2022.

Commencement of public transport is the first sign that the government has also shrugged off the cold and is waking up, on January 7, 2022.

Commencement of public transport is the first sign that the government has also shrugged off the cold and is waking up, on January 7, 2022.

And...that's how you step out on a cold winter morning in Hassan, on January 7, 2022. Oh no...forgot her gloves!

And...that's how you step out on a cold winter morning in Hassan, on January 7, 2022. Oh no...forgot her gloves!

 


