Are you ready to brave the cold in Hassan?

Thick mist covers the city forcing residents to wrap themselves in layers of clothes

Residents of Hassan in Hassan district of Karnataka woke up to a thick mist on the morning of January 7. Visibility was low. very few people were out on the streets. Those who dared to brave the cold were wrapped in thick clothing, including mufflers.

Hassan is on the busy highway from Bengaluru to the coastal city of Mangaluru. Vehicles were moving slowly on account of the low visibility.

First ones off the block....step out of their homes on a cold morning. January 7, 2022 | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Early morning...visibility is low. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Hassan comes to life...slowly on January 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Cold or no cold, there is so much to learn...healthcare students on their way to college on January 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Commencement of public transport is the first sign that the government has also shrugged off the cold and is waking up, on January 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan