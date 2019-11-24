Are leaders of dominant communities polarising votes?

The fight for votes on caste lines has come out in the open in the Assembly byelections with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) working towards polarisation and consolidation of community votes, an exercise which had remained more or less covert before.

A day after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appealed to his community of Veerashaiva-Lingayats to vote for the BJP to ensure stability of his government, it was the turn of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday to retort.

Without mentioning the name of Vokkaliga community, Mr. Kumaraswamy, during his election rally in Yeshwantpur Assembly constituency on Sunday, said: “The BJP candidate (S.T. Somashekar) in Yeshwantpur has indulged in the misadventure of removing the Chief Minister (Mr. Kumaraswamy) belonging to his community (Vokkaliga) and making a leader from another community (Veerashaiva-Lingayat) the Chief Minister.”

“If Mr. Yediyurappa seeks votes in the name of caste, I will ask the people of my community (Vokkaliga) in this region about what kind of decision has to be made. I will leave it for you to decide,” he told voters in the constituency, which has a sizeable Vokkaliga population. Mr. Kumaraswamy’s open appeal in the rally could assume importance also in the light of his closed door meeting with Vokkaliga seer Nirmalananda Swami, and also Mr. Yediyurappa urging Veerashaiva-Lingayat voters not to split votes in Gokak — both on Saturday.

Incidentally, the JD (S) decision to field a Lingayat seer from Hirekerur had come under intense pressure from Lingayat seers and BJP Lingayat leaders last week following which the seer withdrew from the fray.

Mr. Yediyurappa’s open appeal on caste lines is not a first. In 2008, he made such appeals to the community members after Mr. Kumaraswamy failed to handover the baton of Chief Ministership to him in the JD(S)-BJP coalition as per the power-sharing agreement.

The JD(S), which is fighting to remain relevant in State politics, lost three of its legislators to ‘Operation Lotus’. Constituencies, including K.R. Pet, Hunsur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Yeshwantpur, Chickballapur, and Hoskote (the party is supporting an Independent candidate), have a sizeable Vokkaliga population where the party is hoping to put up a good performance.

Stating that he had never mixed caste with politics, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “Mr. Yediyurappa has appealed for votes on caste lines. Is he the Chief Minister for those who elected him or for the people of the land? It is also unfortunate that the Chief Minister says that he was willing to give his life to get the disqualified legislators elected. Instead, he should give up his life for the people of the land.”