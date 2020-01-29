‘Are authorities ready to conduct special drives against faulty number plates?’

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday asked the State government whether the authorities are ready to conduct special drives against motor vehicles with defective number plates and registration marks in violation of the Rules 50 and 51 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar posed this question to government counsel during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by K.B. Vijayakumar, a resident of Bengaluru.

Rules 50, 51

While Rule 50 deals with fixation of high security registration plates, Rule 51 prescribes specific dimension of letters and figures of the registration mark and the space between different letters and numerals, and letters and edge of the plain surface to be maintained on the registration plate.

In its affidavit filed earlier, the Transport Department had informed the court that around 5.85 lakh vehicles were checked during April 2018 and August 2019 and a penalty of around ₹46.3 lakh was collected by registering around 21,000 cases for defective registration plates.