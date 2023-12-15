GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ARDU expresses disappointment over lack of role in Namma Yatri’s corporate-led management

December 15, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After a recent reported conflict, Bengaluru’s Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) has now disclosed its differences with the auto-hailing platform Namma Yatri. According to ARDU, Namma Yatri is currently entirely driven by corporate leadership, and to the disappointment of ARDU, the co-ideators, they have no designated role in its current or future management.

Recently, the app, that started out as a collaborative effort between the ARDU and the payment gateway company Juspay Technologies, experienced a separation. Namma Yatri issued a statement addressing this development.

“The ARDU fully supported the creation of Namma Yatri. It was an app developed by ARDU leaders Rudramurthy and (PL) Pattabhirama for Bengaluru’s drivers and commuters. The unity of the community was the reason for Namma Yatri’s success,” said ARDU in a statement.

In a statement, Namma Yatri has recognized the contributions of Mr. Rudramurthy and Mr. Pattabhiram, emphasizing that it represents the entire driver community.

The Namma Yatri app was launched in November 2022 in partnership with the city’s autorickshaw drivers. It is currently an open source and does not take any commission from drivers and is also available in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). ONDC is a technology platform backed by the Union government to facilitate direct seller-to-customer transactions, cutting out middlemen.

Currently, the app service is available in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Roads and Rails / road transport / travel and commuting / public transport / Mysore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.