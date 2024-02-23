Architects up in arms against new civil engineers bill

February 23, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Architects are opposing The Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Bill, 2024 which was passed in both houses saying it undermines the role of architects, town planners, and urban designers. The Bill has exclusively mandated registered engineers to approve the designs.

According to the Bill, the government will set up a council - Karnataka Council of Professional Civil Engineers (KCPCE) and civil engineers have to register with it to get a license to practice. Even diploma holders with two years of experience can register with this panel. After opposition was raised, the government agreed to discuss the matter with the architects.

T.N. Subbaiah, a practising architect said, “The Architect’s Act of 1972 is a central legislation that regulates the profession of architecture in India. The Act provides for registration of architects, standards of education, recognised qualifications, and standards of practice to be complied with by the practising architects. The Act also established the Council of Architecture as the statutory authority to oversee the implementation of the Act and its provisions.”

“The KPCEA Bill, on the other hand, is a State-level legislation that seeks to regulate the practice of civil engineering in Karnataka. The bill proposes to create a Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Council, which would have the power to issue licenses, prescribe qualifications, and enforce standards for civil engineers. The KPCEA bill, if enacted, could overrule the provisions given to architects by the Architects Act of 1972,” Mr. Subbaiah said.

The Bill could create a conflict of authority between the Central and State authorities, as both the Council of Architecture and the Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Council would claim to regulate the domain of conceptual plans of buildings. The Bill could also undermine the autonomy and authority of the Council of Architecture, as the Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Council would have the authority not to permit construction unless the design or drawing of the building is certified by a professional civil engineer, he said.

Mohan B.R., .chairman, Indian Institute of Architects (Karnataka Chapter) talking to The Hindu said architects specifically study designing for five years and diploma holders do not have that qualification. “How can these engineers approve designs made by architects? The Bill is also violative of article 246 of the constitution,” he said, adding that the Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, H.K. Patil has promised to discuss the objections with the architects.