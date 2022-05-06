Architect killed in accident
A 24-year-old woman working as an architect in a private firm died of injuries sustained in an accident on the Outer Ring Road on Friday.
The victim was identified as Latha (24) of Police Layout 3 rd stage. The accident took place when a two-wheeler rammed into her vehicle when she was driving on the Outer Ring Road near Bandipalya.
Latha incurred severe head injuries and passers-by rushed her to a private hospital in the vicinity but she succumbed to her injuries. Siddarthanagar traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.
