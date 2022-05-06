Karnataka

Architect killed in accident

A 24-year-old woman working as an architect in a private firm died of injuries sustained in an accident on the Outer Ring Road on Friday.

The victim was identified as Latha (24) of Police Layout 3 rd stage. The accident took place when a two-wheeler rammed into her vehicle when she was driving on the Outer Ring Road near Bandipalya.

Latha incurred severe head injuries and passers-by rushed her to a private hospital in the vicinity but she succumbed to her injuries. Siddarthanagar traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2022 9:43:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/architect-killed-in-accident/article65389240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY