Archdiocese of Bangalore raises concern over alleged missing of voters’ names from minority communities  

February 15, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Archdiocese of Bangalore has raised concerns over the alleged missing of names of voters from the Christian community and others in the electoral list pertaining to Shivajinagar constituency.

A representation submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer states: “On close scrutiny and verification, we observe that a large number of names belonging to the Christian Community is missing. Of the total 9,195 names, about 8,000 names that include voters from the SC, backward classes, and Muslim communities are missing. It is unfathomable and unbelievable that out of 193 booths, 91 of them were selectively picked up and the names that were under the voters’ list of those booths were deleted. A large number of minorities reside in these pockets.”

The Archdiocese brought it to the notice of the Election Commission that local MLA Rizwan Arshad had written to the Archdiocese about the “unethical and corrupt” activities taking place after the release of the final electoral rolls. “We fear that many constituencies across the city would have been tampered and meddled with impunity. If such mischiefs are allowed to carry on unchecked, the confidence of the people in the electoral process will be destroyed and devastated beyond measure,” the letter said.

J.A. Kanthraj, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bangalore, said: “We have met the CEO and expressed our concerns over the arbitrary deletion of names of those voters belonging to the minority community . I am a resident of Koramangala, I have been staying with my family for 20 years and my name is missing from the electoral list. This is the case with many other voters. I have been asked to submit Form 6 to add my name, but what about other voters who do not know such procedures. During our discussion with the CEO, we received a positive response that necessary action will be taken.”