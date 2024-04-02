Archdiocese of Bangalore launches ‘Vatican News’ in Kannada

April 02, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Archdiocese of Bangalore has officially inaugurated the broadcast of Vatican news in Kannada. Peter Machado, Metropolitan Archbishop of Bangalore, launched the Kannada channel on Tuesday.

“With this addition, Kannada becomes the 53rd language in which Vatican news is accessible globally, joining other major Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam,” he said.

“I am very happy that the news of the Vatican news site is starting in Kannada. Reading these news articles in Kannada will greatly benefit Karnataka readers,” he added.