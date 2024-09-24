Archaeology and Heritage Dept. to organise slew of programmes for Dasara

The Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage will conduct a slew of programmes to add variety to Mysuru Dasara and shore up festivities this year.

The events of the Archaeology Department are slated to be held from October 4 to 6 at the Town Hall premises.

On October 4, a Jawa motorcycle rally will be held to bring in the zing of yesteryears to the roads of the city. Jawa, with its iconic Yezdi model, was a rage a few decades ago and the motorcycle used to be manufactured in Mysuru before the plant shut down for good.

The rally will be restricted to those owning the Jawa bike and is open to the first 10 persons to register. It will be flagged off from Town Hall and the route will cover the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Free Masons Club, Chamaraja Circle, Amba Vilas Palace, K.R. Circle, Lansdowne Building, Banumaiah’s College, MCC office, Maharaja Sanskrit Pathashala, CADA office, Amba Vilas Varaha Gate, JC Wadiyar Circle, Curzon Park, Band House, ATI campus, KSRP campus, Arch Gate, Lalitha Mahal Palace, Vasanth Mahal and terminate at the office of the Archaeology Department office at Exhibition Grounds.

There will be a heritage tonga ride for married couples clad in traditional attire on October 5, open to those in the age group of 25 years and 55 years. It will be restricted to the first 50 couples to register for the event. The ride will also be flagged off from Town Hall and the route will cover the main thoroughfares of the city passing through various landmark structures including the Jaganmohan Palace, Commercial Tax Office, Hotel Metropole, Mysuru Railway Station, K.R. Hospital, Mysore Medical College, Ayurvedic Hospital, Cauvery Emporium, Gandhi Square and end at Town Hall.

On October 6, a Heritage Walk will be conducted for those in the age group of 18 years to 50 years and priority would be accorded to the first 200 registrants. The event will also commence from Town Hall and cover Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Free Masons Club, Chamaraja Circle, Amba Vilas Palace K.R.Circle, Dufferin Clock Tower, Devaraja Market, K.R.Hospital, MMCRI, Ayurvedic College, Cauvery Emporium, Gandhi Square and terminate at Town Hall.

Resourcepersons will enlighten the participants about the history and the importance of the heritage buildings and throw light on their importance. The last date for registration for the events is September 30. For details and registration, people can contact commramh@yahoo.co.in or ddheritagemysore@gmail.com or call on 0821-2424671/2424673. Deputy Director for Heritage C.N. Manjula may also be contacted on 8310250733 or S. Shashidhar of Archaeology Department on 7349057976.