Araga warns of ‘tough decisions’

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said imposing lockdown would be inevitable if the public did not cooperate with the State Government by following COVID appropriate behaviour.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Monday, the Minister said if the cases of COVID-19 increased the government would have to take tough decisions to avoid the spread of infection. It was the duty of the government to protect people’s life.

Referring to the Congress party’s march on Mekedatu issue, he the party should postpone its event, considering the prevailing situation. “The Opposition party has the freedom to organise its events. However, they did nothing on the project when they were in power”, he commented.

He termed the reports suggesting a reshuffle of the Cabinet and changing the Chief Minister as rumours.

Mr. Jnanendra, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, was in town to launch vaccination for those between the age of 15 and 18.