Araga promises relief for areca growers

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 15, 2022 18:38 IST

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has assured areca growers that he will make efforts to bring in financial assistance from the State and Union governments for the areca growers, who have been facing difficulty due to the leaf spot disease affecting areca plantations.

The Minister, Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra, MLA Hartal Halappa and a couple of agriculture scientists from the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, visited areca plantations in parts of Hosanagar and Thirthahalli on Saturday.

Mr. Jnanendra said the growers need not worry. The government had understood the severity of the problem. A decision to provide medicine for the growers free had been taken. The government had already released ₹ crore for the purpose in the first phase. “I will discuss the issue again with Chief Minister and the Ministers in the Centre to bring more relief for the growers”, he said.

