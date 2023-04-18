HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Araga, Kimmane file nomination papers in Tirthahalli

April 18, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and his rival Kimmane Ratnakar of the Congress filed nomination papers for Tirthahalli constituency on Tuesday. Both declared the assets and liabilities in the affidavit submitted along with the nomination papers.

Mr. Jnanendra and his wife Prafulla own assets worth ₹6.28 crore, according to the affidavit. he Minister filed the papers as a BJP candidate.

Mr.Jnanendra, 70, in his affidavit filed during the previous elections held in 2018, had declared assets worth ₹2.14 crore. He has three cars, including an Innova Crysta worth over ₹ 28 lakh. He has total liabilities of ₹6 lakh. Five years ago, his liabilities were worth ₹ 10.51 lakh.

Mr. Kimmane Ratnakar filed the nomination papers as Congress candidate on the day. He and his wife, S.C. Arundhathi, own assets worth ₹3.75 crore. In the assembly elections held in 2018, Mr. Kimmane Ratnakar declared his assets to be worth ₹ 2.14 crore.

Mr. Ratnakar served as Minister for Primary and Secondary Education in the Congress government.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.