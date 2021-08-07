Araga Jnanendra ‘happy’ on being allotted Home Ministry

Hassan

Araga Jnanendra, the first-time minister, has expressed happiness on being allocated Home Ministry. “I am happy for being allotted one of the important portfolios”, he said.

Mr. Jnanendra, who is also the minister in-charge of Chikkamagaluru, spoke to journalists during his visit to rain-hit Kadahinabailu in N.R. Pura taluk on Saturday. He got information about the portfolio allotment as he was visiting the roads damaged due to heavy rains.

“I had not demanded any particular ministry. I had told earlier too that I would handle any department that would be allotted to me. I thank CM Basavaraj Bommai for having faith in me that I handle such an important department. I will work towards ensuring peace and maintaining law and order in the state,” he said. He also thanked former Karnataka CM B.S.Yediyurappa.

Sringeri MLA T.D.Raje Gowda, former minister D.N.Jeevaraj and senior officers of the district accompanied the minister.