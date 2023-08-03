ADVERTISEMENT

Araga Jnanendra booked for his comments on Kharge’s skin colour

August 03, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Following a complaint lodged by Rajiv Jane, Congress activist, the Ashoknagar police in Kalaburagi city on Thursday registered an FIR against BJP leader and MLA Araga Jnanendra for his objectionable comments on AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge.  

The former Home Minister has been booked under Section 504 of IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

At a protest held at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district on Tuesday opposing Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s statement over Kasturirangan Committee Report, Mr. Jnanendra objectionably commented on Mr. Kharge’s dark skin and Mr. Khandre’s knowledge on forest and trees.

“It is our plight that those who become Forest Ministers [referring to Mr. Khandre] are from that region [North Karnataka]. They know nothing about trees and plants. People there are blackened by sunburn. You will understand this if you see Mr. Kharge. He is protected to some extent because of his little hairs that cover his skull,” Mr. Jnanendra said in the protest.

