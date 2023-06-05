HamberMenu
Araga Jnanedra criticises Animal Husbandry Minister Venkatesh

June 05, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Araga Jnanendra, Former Home Minister and Tirthahalli MLA, alleged that the Minister of Animal Husbandry, K. Venkatesh was speaking the language of a ‘butcher’.

Mr. Jnanendra was reacting to K. Venkatesh’s recent statement, asking why slaughtering cows was wrong when slaughtering buffaloes had been allowed. “It is not good for the Minister to speak the language of a butcher,” Jnanendra told press persons on Monday, June 5.

People worship cows and consider the animal their mother. The minister should not speak of slaughtering, but of rearing the cattle. “We have been spending huge money to import chemical fertiliser, which eventually spoils our soil. However, in the past, cattle sheds were the source of fertiliser. We need to focus on that to save our agricultural fields and our farmers,” he said.

