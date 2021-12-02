Araga ‘disappointed’ with police

Hassan

02 December 2021 19:42 IST

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has expressed his anger over the police’s failure to stop illegal transportation of cattle, despite the law to stop the slaughter of cows. He has alleged that some policemen were taking bribes from those into the illegal trade of cattle.

A video clip, in which the Minister is seen talking to a senior police official over the phone, has gone viral in Shivamogga. The Minister spoke to the official while he was in a meeting on Thursday.

The Minister is heard saying that he was deeply disappointed with the police. “All police have gone worst. We are paying policemen handsome salaries. But, they are working for the leftovers they get from those into illegal activities. If they cannot work as per the law, let them give up their jobs and stay at home”, he said. He also said for the first time he was speaking in the tone about the police as a Home Minister.

Further, he wondered why the police had not been able to stop the transportation of cattle, despite a strict law. “Why cannot you implement the law we have passed? The criminals are taking away cows from cattle sheds at knife-point. From tomorrow, movement of all cattle should be stopped”, he said.

During the conversation, the Minister referred to the alleged cattle theft case reported in Thirthahalli on Tuesday. Two Bajrang Dal workers suffered injuries while they chased the vehicle that carried cattle.