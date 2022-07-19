Aradhana Mahotsav concludes at Malkhed

With the Uttararadhana celebrations, the three-day Aradhana Mahotsav of Sri Jayatirtha (Teekacharya) concluded at the Uttaradi Math on the banks of the Kagina in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district, on Tuesday.

The Purvaradhana was organised on Sunday at Yargol in Yadgir district where Sri Jayatirtha stayed for nearly 12 years to spread the message of Madhwacharya and wrote the Nyaya Sudha.

The Madhyaradhana and the Uttararadhana celebrations were held at the Malkhed math where the Moola Brindavan of Sri Jayatirtha is located.

On the evening of the concluding day on Tuesday, Sri Satyatma Tirtha, head of the Malkhed Uttaradi Math, who performed all rituals and pujas during the three-day celebrations, set off towards Anantapuram in Andhra Pradesh. He is scheduled to start his 27th Chaturmasa Vrata at Santebidanur in Andhra Pradesh on July 22.