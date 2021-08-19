Aradhana Mahotsav at Mantralayam from tomorrow

Sri Subhudendra Tirtha Swami, peethadhipathi of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam, addressing a press conference in Mantralayam on Thursday.

YADGIR

19 August 2021 21:51 IST

The 350th Aradhana Mahotsav of Sri Raghavendra Swami will be held at the mutt in Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh from August 21 to 27, 2021, Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swami, Peethadhipathi of Sri Mutt, has said.

Addressing a press conference in the mutt at Mantralayam on Thursday, Subudhendra Tirtha said that annual religious and cultural programmes for seven days will be held in the mutt while ensuring adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. “Devotees will be allowed to enter the mutt only after they undergo electronic screening test and sanitisation. They should wear face mask compulsorily before entering the mutt premises,” he added.

The very first day of the aradhana will see flag hoisting. Following this, other religious programmes such as Rajat Mantapotsava (August 22) and Pooravaradhane (August 23) will be held.

Tirupati Tirumala Devastanams (TTD) officials will offer Sesha Vastram to Sri Raghavendra Swami from the Sri Venkateswara Temple on Tirumala as part of the Aradhana during the Madhyaradhane on August 24.

Rathotsava will be held during Uttararadhane on August 25. Aradhana of the previous peethadhipathi Sri Sujnanendra Tirtha will be held on August 26 and on the final day on August 27, special pujas will be held to conclude the week-long programmes, Subudhendra Tirtha said.

He said that all arrangements, including shelter and food, have been made for devotees coming from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

He also said that a master plan has been drawn up to take up development works in Mantralayam at a cost of ₹2,000 crore and all proposed works will be implemented in coordination with Union and State governments and also from devotees.

As per the plan, development works, including drainages, drinking water facility and bathrooms, will be taken up in four stages.

Subudhendra Tirtha said that the Tungabhadra will be cleaned up like the Ganga river. He said that a Ram Temple will be built in Mantralayam which will be a replica of the Sri Ram Temple coming up in Ayodhya.

Assistant Manager of Sri Mutt I.P. Narasimhamurthy and Gouthamachar and others were present.