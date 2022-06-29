Aqua sports to be inaugurated at Sakrebailu

Aqua sports would be introduced at Sakrebailu elephant camp near Shivamogga from July 1, said Rajesh Kamat, member of Karnataka State Jungle Lodges and Resorts.

Mr. Kamat, on Wednesday, informed the media that Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra would inaugurate the facility. This would be an added attraction for tourists visiting the elephant camp. Gradually boating, rafting, and peddling would be introduced. Besides the guests who at the resort, outsiders would also be allowed to enjoy the facility.

The inauguration programme would be held at 9 a.m. on Friday. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Jungle Lodges and Resorts chairman Appanna, and senior officers of the Forest Department would take part, he added.