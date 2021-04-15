April edition of village stay programme put off

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the State government has put off the April edition of village stay programme of deputy commissioners of districts.

The Revenue Department has been holding the programme on the third Saturday of every month for the redressal of grievances of people in villages.

Under the programme, top officials of the district administration right from Deputy Commissioner to Tahsildar were supposed to camp in a particular village and hear the grievances of people.

However, as there is a possibility of the pandemic spreading faster if there is a congregation of people during the visit of officials, the government has put on hold the April edition of this monthly programme, states an official release.

The participation of Revenue Minister R. Ashok in such a programme too has been cancelled, states the release.

The programme had become popular with a large number of people attending it to get quick solution for their problems. It had been launched after a meeting of Deputy Commisioners convened by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in which the Chief Minister had stressed the need for preventing people in need from coming all the way to Bengaluru for a solution to their problems.