‘Appu’ crowned Karnataka Ratna in emotional event, amidst pouring rain

Fans gathered from all over the State with placards of their favourite star; among the guests were Rajanikanth and Junior NTR

In what turned out to be an emotional event amidst pouring rain, the Government of Karnataka posthumously conferred the Karnataka Ratna on actor Puneeth Rajkumar on the steps of Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday evening. The late actor’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar received the award on his behalf.

Though heavy rains that lashed the central parts of Bengaluru played spoilsport, it did not deter thousands of the actor’s fans from thronging the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

The Chief Minister and guests spoke under the shade of umbrellas, but emotions ran high. Many described the rains as a “blessing by nature” and some recalled that it had also rained the day Dr. Rajkumar was awarded the Karnataka Ratna in 1992. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government felt it was a privilege to honour Puneeth Rajkumar. Philanthropist and writer Sudha Murthy felicitated Ms. Ashwini.

Southern stars speak

Actor Rajinikanth who was one of the guests of honour at the event, said the spirit of Puneeth Rajkumar would always stay with his fans. Recalling his association with the late actor fondly, he said it was evident from the love he has earned from people that “Appu” had achieved in his career of 21 years what Dr. Rajkumar, M.G. Ramachandran and Shivaji Ganesan had achieved in their careers spanning decades.

Echoing the same sentiment, Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. said Puneeth was the, “Raja who won the whole rajya (State) with his personality, smile and zero ego.” He further said he had never seen the kind of happiness and riches as in his smile and described him as “Naguvina Odeya” (the king of smiles). He said he had come to the event not for his achievements, but as a proud friend.

Rajyotsava award

Later in the evening, as many as 67 people were conferred with Rajyotsava award in recognition of their services in various fields.