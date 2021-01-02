Approval sought for another round of counselling in Karnataka

The Department of Higher Education has a written to the All India Council of Technical Education seeking time till January 15 to conduct one more round of counselling to fill vacant seats.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has directed officials to do so in the interest of students, who had appealed to the government to conduct one more round for them to get a chance to elect the leftover courses. The Karnataka Unaided Private Education Colleges Association has requested extension till January 15 for admissions to the engineering and architecture courses. According to the calendar of events, December 31 was the last date to complete admissions to professional courses.

Many students had picked engineering seats, but had later stated that they preferred to choose AYUSH courses but the counselling for the seats was yet to be conducted. The students said that it would help them if another round was conducted and they could surrender their engineering seats.