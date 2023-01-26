Approval given to pumping water from Kagina to Bennethora, says Murugesh Nirani

January 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

To mitigate drinking water scarcity in Kalaburagi city, the State Cabinet has given approval to a proposal to pump water from the Kagina at Hungunta village in Chittapur taluk to the Bennethora, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani has said.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag to mark the 74th Republic Day celebrations on the District Armed Reserve Police Grounds here on Thursday, Mr. Nirani said that the project is estimated to cost ₹365 crore. The cabinet has approved the project and also agreed to call for tenders for the first phase of the work.

He said that the Cabinet has given administrative approval to the project report for constructing a Jackwell-cum-Pumphouse on the right bank of the Kagina and pumping 1,624 tmcft of water into the Bennethora Reservoir. This project will be carried out in two phases and the government will spend ₹88.69 crore in the first phase, while it will allocate ₹276.31 crore in phase two.

The Cabinet has also approved the Ainapur Lift Irrigation Project in Chincholi taluk to irrigate 3,710 hectares of land in 17 villages at a cost of ₹204.10 crore. The administrative approval has been given to take up the work at a cost of ₹125.25 crore in phase one, Mr. Nirani added.

Reiterating that irrigation projects of Kalyana Karnataka region are top priority of the State government, Mr. Nirani said that a Cabinet sub-committee has also given administrative approval for the detailed project report to fill eight tanks in Aland taluk by drawing water from the Bhori river in Maharashtra.

“Our government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the Constitution. We have introduced several welfare schemes for the comprehensive development of Dalits, backward classes and minorities and deprived sections of society,” the Minister added.

Relief for red gram

Red gram crop on more than two lakh hectares has been damaged due to wilt disease in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts. Considering it as a special case, the government has already paid ₹10,000 per hectare compensation. Of the total damage on two lakh hectares, standing crop on 1.98 lakh hectares have been damaged in Kalaburagi district alone and the government has released ₹223 crore as compensation for the three districts, he added.

Recently, the BJP-led government has provided permanent shelter to 52,072 families dwelling in tandas for decades, by issuing title deeds to them. As many as 342 villages of five districts have been converted into revenue villages. Out of the 52,072 families, the tandas in Kalaburagi district got a lion’s share with 27,267 title deeds for tandas in 328 villages, he added.

The Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) has taken up 8,797 works from 2013-14 and 2022-23, he said and added that 7,259 works have been completed. The KKRDB has spent ₹2,104.35 crore against a total ₹3,489.27 crore released.

KKRDB Chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Member of Parliament Umesh Jadhav, Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant were present.