Approval for Kidwai unit in Mysuru in next Cabinet meet: Sudhakar

Health Minister K Sudhakar at a review meeting of Health and Family Welfare Department in Mysuru on Thursday. Commissioner for Helath and Family Welfare Services D. Randeep (left) is also seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The State Cabinet is set to approve the proposal to set up a regional centre of Kidwai Institute of Oncology in Mysuru and sanction ₹50 crore for the same.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, who was in Mysuru on Thursday to review the developmental works of the Health and Family Welfare Department in the seven districts of Mysuru division, told reporters that the Cabinet will sanction ₹ 50 crore out of the total ₹ 130 crore for the project.

The cancer treatment facility is expected to come up on seven acres of land on PKTB Hospital campus on KRS road.

Mr. Sudhakar also said that the State government had already sanctioned ₹ 89 crore for upgrading K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. Tenders for the same, which had already been invited, will soon be finalised.

He said the State government had also cleared the proposal to begin the process of recruitment of staff and doctors for the super specialty hospital in Mysuru. As soon as the recruitment process is completed, the hospital will start functioning in a full-fledged manner, he said.

Apart from the District Health Officers and district-level programme implementation officers, the Deans and other officials of the five government medical colleges were participating in the review meeting.