Approval for 37 new nursing colleges, adds 1,315 seats for B.Sc nursing

Published - October 27, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has approved 37 new nursing colleges, adding 1,315 seats. In response, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct a special round of counselling for the allocation of these seats.

Interested candidates can register their options from October 28 until 12.00 p.m. on October 29. The seat allotment results will be announced on the same day at 6:00 pm, according to a press release by KEA’s Executive Director H. Prasanna.

Candidates who are allotted seats must report to the respective colleges by October 30. The seat matrix for the new 37 colleges has been published on the KEA website, and options can only be registered for these newly approved colleges, he added.

Published - October 27, 2024 10:17 pm IST

