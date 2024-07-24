Appropriation Bill adopted without discussion amidst din

Amid protests by BJP and JD(S) members, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted the Karnataka Appropriation Bill without any discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill piloted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, seeks to authorise payment of a total of ₹8,573.71 crore from the Consolidated Fund of Karnataka towards various services.

The Assembly also adopted the Karnataka Irrigation (Amendment) Bill that seeks to prevent illegal tapping of water from canals by proposing a two-year jail term for the offence, the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, and the Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Legislations (Amendment) Bill without any debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not on agenda

In addition to this, six Bills that were not part of the original agenda were introduced in the Assembly.

They included the Karnataka Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority Bill that seeks to constitute an independent statutory authority for the development and maintenance of Sri Renuka Yellamma temple in Saundatti taluk of Belagavi, the Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, the Karnataka Medical Registration and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, and the Karnataka SC, ST and OBC (Reservation of Appointments etc.) (Amendment Bill).

Ropeway for Nandi Hills

Meanwhile, decks are set to be cleared for the ropeway project at Nandi Hills as a Bill titled Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill that seeks to provide two acres of land for the development of the upper terminal point under the Nandi Hills Ropeway Project under PPP model for a 30-year period was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.