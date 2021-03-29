Approach legislators to get issues resolved, says Kateel

Nalin Kumar Katil, MP, laying the foundation stone for railway underbridges in Mangaluru on Sunday. H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru

29 March 2021 01:18 IST

‘Don’t resort to litigation and delay developmental projects’

Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday urged people to approach legislators to get their issues resolved with regard to developmental projects instead of courts that delay the projects.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for two twin railway underbridges (RUBs) under two railway lines and connecting four-lane road at Mahakalipadpu between Morgan’'s Gate and Jeppinamogaru here.

Mr. Kateel said people from nearby areas of developmental works would be inconvenienced during execution. It is only temporary for the good of the entire city. Referring to a complete halt to projects under the Smart City Project for three months due to court stay, he appealed to people to amicably resolve the issues with the help of elected representatives. Otherwise developments would come to a standstill.

The demand for Mahakalipadpu RUBs was more than three decades old and the present governments at the State and the Centre were able to resolve the same. While D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru South MLA, could get the RUBs part sanctioned under the Smart City Project (₹30 crore deposited with the Railways), another ₹19 crore was arranged through MPLAD, Mr. Kateel said. Contract was awarded to M/s Mugrodi Constructions, who have built the Gurupura bridge in record time of one year instead of two. The RUB project top, Mr. Kateel hoped, would get completed early, before the given time of one year. On the occasion, Mr. Kateel felicitated one Thukaram, who agreed to provide 23 cents of land for road widening under the TDR scheme.

Mr. Kamath said the face of Mangaluru would completely change by 2024-25 with a host of developmental works being undertaken by MSCL, the government and the Mangaluru City Corporation. The MCC was able to get over 20 acres of land to widen over 200 km roads in the city, a unique achievement among city corporations in the city.

The MLA said he was working with the MP and the Railways to get another RUB constructed near Kannagudde for a road connecting Moobidri-Mangaluru highway with Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway. The road was being widened to 60 MTS and would join the Bengaluru highway near Padil skirting Bikarnakatte.

Mayor Premanand Shetty said the Mahakalipadpu RUBs would also help formation of the Netravathi riverfront road.