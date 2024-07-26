Appollo NPS includes Sqay, traditional Kashmiri martial art, in curriculum

The Appollo National Public School in Bengaluru has included Sqay Indian Martial Art, a traditional Kashmiri martial art form, for its students. The ancient martial art form was formally included at an event which was attended by Aisshwarya D.K.S. Hegde, the Vice Chairperson of Appollo National Public School, and Mohammed Ali, Joint Secretary of Sqay Federation of India, among others.

There was a demonstration of Sqay techniques by skilled practitioners, showcasing the form’s unique blend of physical agility, mental focus, and spiritual discipline. This initiative aims to introduce students to the rich cultural heritage of Sqay, fostering a sense of pride, discipline, and self-awareness, according to a release.

