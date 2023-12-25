Appointments to boards, corporations to be delayed as Congress high command suggests redoing list

December 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Congress Central leaders, specifically Rahul Gandhi, is believed to have instructed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to redo the list of names for appointments to the government-owned boards and corporations in the State.

Sources in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee told The Hindu that Mr. Gandhi suggested that the Chief Minister include a good number of party leaders and workers while issuing orders for appointment to 80-odd boards and corporations. This could cause further delay in the appointments and cause resentment among the legislators and leaders.

Following uneasiness among leaders, especially legislators, over the delay in the appointments, Mr. Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited New Delhi last week and held talks with Central leaders. However, Mr. Gandhi reportedly rejected the list which largely contained the names of senior legislators.

Message to cadre

Mr. Gandhi had apparently told the State leaders that appointment of only senior legislators would send a wrong message to the party cadre who play a vital role during the Lok Sabha election.

A party functionary said the Chief Minister was keen on appointment of only senior legislators, who had not been accommodated in the ministry, to douse their discontent, in the first phase.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was in favour of appointment of party leaders and workers after the general elections. However, Mr. Shivakumar was firm on giving priority to party leaders and workers in the appointments in the first phase and legislators in the second phase.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, has already held two rounds of talks with State Congress leaders on the matter but is yet to evolve a consensus.