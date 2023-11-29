Appointments to boards, corporations likely after winter session of legislature

November 29, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 05:12 am IST - BENGALURU

The much-awaited appointments to the government-owned boards and corporations are unlikely to happen before the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi, which starts on December 4.

Congress leaders and legislators have been aspiring to become chairpersons of the 80-odd government bodies.

At present, party central leader are busy with the Assembly elections in five States and the poll results will be out on December 3.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the preliminary list had not been prepared. He had not consulted anyone for the appointment of legislators or the party leaders to head the boards/corporations.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said two or three rounds of consultations were held on identifying candidates for the posts of heads of boards/corporations. A final list would be sent to Delhi shortly, he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara told reporters that he had not been consulted on the issue of appointments to boards/corporations. Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa said he had suggested to the party leaders to fasten the process of appointment in the interest of the party and the government.

Earlier, it had been proposed that 25 MLAs and five MLCs would be appointed to boards/corporations in the first phase.