Appointments promised for Maratha development corporation

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that the Government would immediately appoint the chairman and members to the Maratha Development Corporation.

Replying to BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal during the Zero Hour, the Minister said the appointment of members and the chairman had been delayed owing to the model code of conduct that was in force for the elections to the Upper House.

Responding to the demand by Mr. Yatnal that the Government should provide a total grant of ₹100 crore to the corporation which has now been given ₹50 crore, the Minister said he would soon organise a meeting between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and leaders of the Maratha community to hold discussion in this regard.