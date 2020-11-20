Appointment orders issued for recruiting 1,194 lecturers

The State government on Friday issued appointment orders to 1,194 candidates for recruiting them as lecturers in pre-university colleges.

In a symbolic gesture, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa handed over appointment letters to 28 candidates in the presence of Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar.

The recruitment of lecturers of junior colleges was initiated in 2015 and the matter was pending in the court. The government appointed lecturers in a more transparent manner and has given place of postings by holding counselling, Mr. Kumar said.

The newly appointed lecturers would take charge in the first week of December.

Mr. Kumar said steps would to be taken to appoint another batch of 1,000 lecturers of junior colleges in the next six months.

Of the sanctioned posts of 12,857 lecturers in government colleges, 10,370 posts had been filled. There were 2,487 posts vacant and of them 1,194 posts had been filled, he said.