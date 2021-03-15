Appointment of Subhash Adi opposed

Subhash B. Adi

Bengaluru

15 March 2021 00:00 IST

OBC leaders are against the move

Urging the State government to maintain status quo Backward Class category status, several leaders from other backward classes opposed the appointment of former judge Subhash B. Adi to consider the demand of Panchamsalis to be included in backward class 2A category.

Leaders of the Backward Classes Welfare Federation, who met here to chalk out the future course of action, felt that adding Panchamsalis in the 2A category list would affect backward classes already in the category.

Former MLC and weavers’ community leader M.D. Lakshminarayan said another meeting of leaders has been convened on March 17 following which, the communities will launch a struggle. “B.S. Yediyurappa’s Budget has ₹500 crore allocation to about 300 communities, which is not right. On the other hand, an allocation of ₹500 crore has been made to the Veerashaiava Anubhava Mantapa,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Federation president K.M. Ramachandrappa said the communities did not have faith on Mr. Adi, and that they are not confident of him submitting a transparent report.

Federation general secretary Saidappa Guttedar said the 2A category had 362 castes and so far, only one or two powerful communities have cornered the 15% reservation. “If powerful communities come under the 2A umbrella, others in the category will stand to lose,” he added.