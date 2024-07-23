GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Appointment of Chalavadi Narayanaswamy is testimony to BJP’s commitment to social justice’

Published - July 23, 2024 09:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Ambaraya Ashtagi is the State vice-president of the BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha

Ambaraya Ashtagi is the State vice-president of the BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Terming the appointment of Chalavadi Narayanaswamy as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council as a measure of social justice, State vice-president of the BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha Ambaraya Ashtagi has said that the BJP has showed its inclusiveness by its choice.

In a media note released here on Tuesday, Mr. Ashtagi said that Mr. Narayanaswamy firmly stood for the Constitutional rights of marginalised communities and that his appointment as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council will mean an inspiration to the people from oppressed communities in their struggle for just rights and justice.

“The Congress government in the State is neck-deep in corruption. Over ₹187 crore in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited has been misappropriated. The funds meant for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been diverted for other purposes. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself is charged with irregularities in a MUDA [Mysuru Urban Development Authority] scam. I hope that Mr. Narayanaswamy will play a crucial role as a Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council in raising his voice against the government in these irregularities,” Mr. Ashtagi said.

“Lingayat leader B.Y. Vijayendra is made as the chief of BJP in Karnataka. A Vokkaliga leader R. Ashok is made as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. Now, Narayanaswamy is made the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. Thus, The BJP has maintained its social justice policy,” Mr. Ashtagi said.

