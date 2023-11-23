November 23, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Belagavi

Former minister and BJP leader Aravind Limbavali is of the opinion that this is an era of adjustment politics. Hence, leaders who are astute in adjustment politics are being appointed to vantage positions.

“I don’t think that B.Y. Vijayendra has been appointed the BJP State president after proper evaluation. Some people get appointed as they are good in adjustment politics between the ruling and opposition parties. Such a situation exists in our party today. This is an era of adjustment politics,” he said in Belagavi on November 22.

Asked what kind of adjustment politics Mr. Vijayendra and R. Ashok were engaged in, he only said “You know it well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the appointment of Mr. Vijayendra and Mr. Ashok could have been done by the BJP leadership so that adjustment politics could help the party win more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT