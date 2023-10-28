Appointment letters issued to 185 recruits at Rozgar Mela in Mysuru

October 28, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The 10th edition of the Centre’s Rozgar Mela was held in Mysuru and 36 other cities and towns across the country on Saturday in which over 51100 recruits received appointment letters for various Central Government jobs.

In Mysuru the mela was organised by the Mysuru Division of the South Western Railways and held at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing. The letter of appointment was issued to 185 persons by the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment of India A. Narayanaswamy who said that the country was making rapid strides in all spheres under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister said Mr. Modi had promised to generate 10 lakh central government jobs across the country and so far over six lakh appointments have already been made through nine Rozgar Melas since October 2022 alone when the programme was first launched. As many as 51,116 fresh appointments were done on Saturday in the 10th mela held across 37 centres in the country and Prime Minister’s policy of thrust on development was generating jobs in all sectors, said Mr. Narayanaswamy.

He said emphasis was on infrastructure development by way of investments in roads, railways, airports, and similar works for job generation, and the entire North Eastern region of the country had been brought under the connectivity network which, the minister said, was not the case during more than 60 years of the Congress rule. ‘’People in the north eastern region had felt neglected and this has changed under Prime Minister Modi,” Mr. Narayanaswamy added.

The Minister urged the youth to apprise themselves of the opportunities available for them by going through the websites of various government websites and departments and also upgrade their skills suitably.

Mr. Modi is keen on making India a 5 trillion dollar economy and the role of the youth was important in this endeavour, said Mr. Narayanaswamy, adding that the Centre was also sanctioning funds for entrepreneurs to launch startups which, he said, will play an important role in the economic growth. The Minister said all this synced with the concept of Make in India which has given a boost to domestic industries and were helping in job generation.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the Centre was also pushing for gender equity and empowerment of women who constituted more than 14 per cent of the total recruits issued appointment letters on Saturday. ‘’Under the UPA regime appointment of women never crossed the 6.5 per cent mark,” he added.

The bulk of the 185 appointments were made to Railways (84) and other organisations that made the recruitments including National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal which appointed 59 personnel. Three persons were selected through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams and the rest to the Postal Department and bank.

Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal, AIISH director M. Pushpavathi, NITK surathkal registrar K. Ravindranath, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Mayor Shivakumar, and others were present.

