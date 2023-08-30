Appointment letters given at Rozgar mela

August 30, 2023 04:12 am | Updated 04:15 am IST

Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, handed over appointment letters to new inductees during a Rozgar mela function held in Subsidiary Training Camp (STC), BSF campus, Bengaluru, on Monday. The Rozgar mela was held by the Ministry of Home Affairs at 45 locations across the country to distribute appointment letters to the new recruits in various central armed police forces. Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said the mela provides opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation building. Appointment letters were handed over to 224 new recruits in Bengaluru.