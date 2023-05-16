May 16, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - MYSURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said the Union Government has given 3.59 lakh jobs to unemployed youth, in various departments and ministries, in the last nine months.

“Since the start of Rozgar Mela (employment fair) in October 2022, the Centre took up the task of filling up the vacancies and generating employment for unemployed youth. The belief is that development is possible if the departments and ministries of the Centre work in full strength to deliver services, and play a crucial part in nation’s development,” said Ms Karandlaje, after inaugurating the Rozgar Mela at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru on May 16.

She handed over appointment letters to the youth, who have been placed in various Central Government departments. An initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rozgar Mela is being held in 45 locations, including Mysuru, in India on May 16.

Calling upon the new recruits to realize the vision of the Prime Minister, she advised them to work hard with commitment for the country’s development. “The PM works 18 hours a day for the nation’s development. You can contribute to the nation’s development by serving the people, and realizing the Centre’s vision of emerging as a superpower,” she told the appointees in her address.

The Minister advised the recruits to be compassionate while discharging their duties. “Be kind to the persons with disabilities, and deliver services to them responsibly. A lot of people from the disadvantaged sections of society and others rely on the Centre’s schemes that are available in the Postal Department. The services in the Postal Department must be prompt and responsive, so that the vision of the Centre is achieved. You have to be cordial and compassionate in delivering services, especially to the elderly and people with disabilities,” she said.

Referring to the Rozgar Mela programme, the Minister said meritorious youth are being appointed, and 71,000 youth have been recruited with each one getting appointment letters in the drive held across India. “You have got a Central Government job. Do well and work hard,” she told the recruits.

She said Rozgar Melas will continue to recruit educated and meritorious youth. The Centre is also supporting initiatives like start-ups so that they can generate jobs for the youth.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha spoke of how the Mysuru-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), a premier institute in the field of speech and hearing under the Government of India, is creating job opportunities for its graduates by expanding its outreach centres within and outside Karnataka.