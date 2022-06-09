Appointing tuition teacher as head of textbook revision panel was a blunder: Khandre

The BJP-led State government has committed a big blunder by appointing a person running tuition classes to head the committee constituted to revise school textbooks, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre has said.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Khandre said that there was no shortage of educational experts, litterateurs and thinkers in Karnataka, who were capable of taking up the responsibility of revising textbooks. However, the government gave the responsibility to a man running tuition classes. This decision would spoil the future of crores of children, he said.

He said that the committee had not followed any systematic and scientific way of revising textbooks, which was evident from the fact that lessons that sowed the poisonous seeds of caste and religion had been included in the revised textbooks and those that spread the message of brotherhood, equality and harmony had been deleted.

Should resign

Mr. Khandre said that as history pertaining to great personalities like B.R. Ambedkar, Basavanna, Kuvempu and others had been distorted, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh should resign owning moral responsibility.

To a query, Mr. Khandre said that Congress would win all the four seats in the council election as the graduates and teachers had realised their mistake of not voting for the Congress and would now support the party.

He said as former Minister Basavaraj Horatti had joined hands with a communal party, it would be a setback to him and on the other hand his work for the teaching fraternity would help Congress candidate Basavaraj Gurikar to win the election.

On the soaring prices of essential commodities and petroleum products, Mr. Khandre said that the government was trying to gain political mileage by reducing fuel prices marginally. But the reality was different. Around 14 crore people in the country were suffering because of unemployment and lives of the people had become miserable due to the wrong policies of the Union government. However, efforts were being made to snub Congress workers when they raised voice on behalf of the people, he said.

MLA Prasad Abbayya, Congress office-bearers Altaf Halwoor, Anilkumar Patil, Sadanand Danganavar, Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Bangaresh Hiremath and others were present.