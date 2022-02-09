Karnataka

Appointed

Anjana Basanagoudar  

Woman entrepreneur Anjana Basanagoudar has been appointed as Chairperson of the Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Sub-Committee on Woman Entrepreneurs. Woman entrepreneurs and women interested in taking up self-employment are requested to contact Ms. Basanagoudar on Ph: 9343432672 or KCCI office on Ph: 8105753471 for further details, Honorary Secretary of KCCI Praveen Agadi has said in a release.


Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 9:30:00 PM

