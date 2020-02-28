Karnataka

Appointed

S. Sachidanand, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, has appointed G.M. Moogi, as Dean of Faculty (Homoeopathy) of RGUHS.

Dr. Moogi is now serving as principal of A.M. Shaikh Homoeopathic Medical College in Belagavi.

Abu Shaikh, Chairman, Shaikh Group of Institutions, and Sabina, Secretary, have congratulated Dr. Moogi.

