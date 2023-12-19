GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Appoint Sharanagouda Badiyal to the post of BJP Yadgir district president, delegation urges Vijayendra

December 19, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of BJP Yadgir district unit meeting party State president B.Y. Vijayendra in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

A delegation of BJP Yadgir district unit meeting party State president B.Y. Vijayendra in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Yadgir district met party State president B.Y. Vijayendra in Bengaluru on Tuesday and urged him to finalize the name of Sharanagouda Badiyal for the post of district unit president.

Mr. Badiyal has been serving in the party in different capacities for two decades now. Yadgir district was placed second in the State as far as membership enrollment is concerned when Mr. Badiyal was the district convenor for the drive, members of the delegation told Mr. Vijayendra.

The members further said that Shorapur, Shahapur and Yadgir taluks in the district have had the opportunity as leaders from these taluks served as district unit president. Gurmitkal is the only taluk from where no leader has been appointed as district unit president so far. Mr. Badiyal belongs to Gurmitkal taluk. Therefore, he may be considered for the post, they said.

“Responding to the appeal by the delegation, Mr. Vijayendra, who received a memorandum, said that he will go to Yadgir district and discuss the issue with local leaders,” the former Chairman of Yadgir CMC Vilas Patil, who was part of the delegation, told The Hindu over phone.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.