Karnataka

Appoint KPCC chief soon to revive party, says Koliwad

more-in

Former Speaker K.B. Koliwad on Monday urged the Congress central leadership to immediately appoint a new State unit chief for the revival of the party machinery in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, Mr. Koliwad, who lost the 2018 Assembly elections and the 2019 byelections, said the high command was dragging its feet on the appointment of a new chief of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

The delay in appointing a Leader of the Opposition and a KPCC president will harm the party’s future, he said. He also said the Congress had become akin to “stagnant water” because of this. Noting that the imposition of conditions on the party high command by State leaders on the appointment of a new KPCC president did not augur well for the party’s future, Mr. Koliwad urged the central leaders to take a clear stance so that party workers do not lose confidence in their leadership.

He urged senior Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge to assume leadership on the matter of choosing a new KPCC chief. Factionalism and groupism will do more harm to the party, Mr. Koliwad said, recalling how leaders such as D. Devaraj Urs, S. Bangarappa and S. Nijalingappa had got their tenures as Chief Minister shortened by opposing the party high command.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
politics
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 1:32:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/appoint-kpcc-chief-soon-to-revive-party-says-koliwad/article30670142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY