Applications to fill 357 posts of officials and surveyors in Survey Department to be invited soon

January 31, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In addition to the 750 licensed surveyors already recruited, the State government will soon be inviting applications to fill 357 vacant posts of officials and surveyors in the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting various offices in the Mini Vidhana Soudha of Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Byre Gowda admitted that because of the lack of surveyors, survey works are being delayed and to overcome this anomaly, the government appointed 750 licensed surveyors after providing training to them.

Depending on the requirement and pending survey applications, surveyors will be deployed in various taluks, he added.

“However, all works cannot be carried out by licensed surveyors and so government surveyors are needed. Considering this, the Chief Minister has given approval for the appointment of 357 assistant directors of land records and surveyors. I have already discussed the issue with officials of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and applications will be called for during February. This apart, the Chief Minister has been requested to give approval for conducting recruitment for 592 vacant posts in the Survey Department. The Chief Minister wishes to fill all vacant posts and so, around 2,000 employees will be recruited,” he said.

The Minister said that despite the good work by the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, there are still a large number of pending cases in the department. To clear the pending cases, stress is being laid on technology upgradation. Soon, tender will be floated for the procurement of hi-tech equipment, he said and added that steps are being taken to digitalise records as old as 200 years old.

Pointing out the improvement in the time consumed for registration, he said that soon, the required scanners and computers will be provided to the Hubballi taluk office. He also promised to put an end to the menace of agents.

Bhoo Suraksha

Mr. Byre Gowda said that a new scheme, Bhoo Suraksha, will be launched in the first week of February in one taluk each in the 31 districts of the State, under which digitalisation of documents will be taken up.

Revenue Commissioner P. Sunilkumar, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J, Tahsildars Kalagouda Patil and Prakash Nashi were present.