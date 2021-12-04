Karnataka

Applications invited

The Yenepoya Foundation in association with Yenepoya Deemed to be University has invited applications for its academic excellence awards 2021.

Candidates who have excelled in SSLC/PUC and Degree courses during 2020-21 can apply. The awards are for students who have studied in any recognized institution in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts or Kasaragod district of Kerala and will be given purely on merit.

Those who have scored 90% (CGPA 9.5) and above in SSLC/PUC, 75% (CGPA 7.9) and above in degree courses such as B.Com, B.Sc, B.C.A, B.B.M and 70% (CGPA 7.4) in B.A, B.Ed, Afzal-Ulema examinations are eligible to apply on www.yenepoya.edu.in and then go to aea.yenepoya.in. Only online applications will be accepted. The last date to apply is December 31.


