Applications invited from women entrepreneurs for TiE Mysuru Women Pitchfest 2022

Special Correspondent MYSURU August 11, 2022 17:47 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 17:47 IST

Applications have been invited from women entrepreneurs and start-ups for the second edition of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Women Pitchfest 2022.

As part of the fest, a series of workshops and bootcamps will be held for the women entrepreneurs to learn from successful entrepreneurs and experts, which also provides them a networking opportunity with investors.

The shortlisted entrepreneurs will get an opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of experts and win cash prizes, investments, mentoring and TiE Mysuru membership, said a statement issued here on Thursday by Sudhanva Dhananjaya, President, TiE, Mysuru chapter.

Women-led or Women co-founded ventures (there should be at least one women co-founder in the team) and the startup should be an idea stage or early-stage venture with a minimum viable product. The other eligibility criteria listed by TiE Mysuru is that it should be a pre-revenue stage and growth stage start-up that is less than 5 years old. Preference will be given to registered start-ups (pvt. ltd and LLP), the statement added.

Interested women entrepreneurs or women-led start-ups can register online on https://bit.ly/TiEMysWomenPitchfest2022 before August 21. There is no registration fee.

The statement said that benefits include cash prizes worth more than ₹50,000 in each category.

More details can be obtained from Mahesh Kattale, Executive Director, TiE Mysuru chapter, on 94481 54063 or ed@mysuru.tie.org or Shrilakshmi Desiraju, Program Chair, TiE Women Pitchfest 2022 on 98459 73019.

